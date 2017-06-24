Gosport outdoor theatre group gets ready for summer show

AN OUTDOOR drama group will be performing All’s Well That Ends Well for their summer shows.

The Villagers Outdoor Shakespeare Theatre Group in Gosport is getting ready for its annual show which will be held in five different locations over the course of a week.

Starting on July 14 in Nicholson Gardens in Gosport, the group will perform at Hill Farm House in Swanmore, The Rowans Hospice Living Well Centre in Purbrook, Lepe Country Park in Exbury and at the 17th century village in Gosport.

Tickets for adults start at £8. For more details visit villagers.org.uk.