Gosport RAF fundraiser

THE ROYAL Air Force Association in Gosport has announced a fundraising event in remembrance of the Battle of Britain.

Gosport RAF Association will be holding the event on Saturday, September 16 – with a raffle of more than 20 prizes and a miniature auction.

The event is being held in support of the Wings Appeal, which is the RAF Association’s ongoing campaign to raise funds for serving and former RAF personnel and their families.

The RAF Association operates globally, with more than 400 branches serving around 65,500 members.

Branches are used as meeting places where members get together every month.

For more information people can call the Gosport RAFA club on (023) 9258 0620.