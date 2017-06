GOSPORT’S Music Madness event has been hailed as a huge success.

Featuring live music from some of Gosport’s most talented artists, more than 2,000 people turned up – raising over £1,000.

Organiser Malcolm Dent said: ‘We can use this money to spread love and joy around worthy causes in Gosport; the money, however, is accidental.

‘People paid to have a day’s entertainment, and by golly did they get that.’