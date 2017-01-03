Gosport sailor sets a world record for solo sail around Isle Of Wight

HAPPY Alex Alley admitted his delighted after breaking a world record for a solo round the Isle Of Wight sail.

HAPPY Alex Alley admitted his delighted after registering a world record for a solo sail around the Isle Of Wight.

I’m delighted - absolutely chuffed to bits Alex Alley

The 46-year-old was the first person to get a time made official by the World Sailing Speed Record Council (WSSRC) and registered a time of six hours and 20 minutes and twenty three seconds for sailing round the island in a 40ft yacht.

The record is subject to ratification by the WSSRC, although he says there will be no reason why it won’t be awarded.

As reported by The News, Alex, from Alverstoke in Gosport, is pursuing the world record for a solo round the world next year, which is currently held by Chines sailor Guo Chaun’s time of 137 days, 20 hours one minutes and 57 seconds.

Alex is breaking world records along the way whilst practicing for the mammoth task ahead.

On his Isle Of Wight record, Alex said: ‘I’m delighted - absolutely chuffed to bits.

‘This is all training for the round the world challenge that I’m doing next year and gives me confidence.

‘It gave me a good opportunity to get to know the boat a bit more. I love it to bits and I can’t believe I get to sail this boat.’

Alex recently claimed the world record for the sailing the length of Britain with Phil Sharp and adventurer Sean Conway.

Prior to Isle Of Wight challenge, he said there was less wind than what was forecasted ahead of the challenge, which made it more difficult.

‘During the first part of the sail from Cowes to Needles, I was expecting to travel about 20-25.

‘I ended up ghosting for the most part, travelling about eight!

‘When I got to the back to the Island, the waves really were crashing against the ship.’

Alex is asking the public to help fund his around the world trip.

He is looking for minimum donations of £25 to feature a picture of their choice on the side on the boat.

To make a donation, visit alexalley.com