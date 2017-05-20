Gosport school celebrates successful Walk To School Week

Walk To School Week has been hailed as a big success by one headteacher.

Children across the Portsmouth area swapped their parents’ cars for making the journey into class on foot.

Children across the Portsmouth area swapped their parents' cars for making the journey into class on foot.

And yesterday, staff and pupils at Gomer Junior School in Gosport opted to go the extra mile, with a park and stride event from the nearby Seahorse Pub in Broadsands Drive.

Two children who walked to school every day were Lily Connell, 11, who usually cycles in, and Ephraim Royle, 10.

Lily said: ‘I normally ride into school anyway – it is really good fun and it’s better than going in the car.’

Ephraim added: ‘I only live about three minutes away, but it is nice to walk to school with my whole family.’

The Seahorse allowed parents to use the car park in the mornings and afternoons so children commuting longer distances could then walk to school from there.

Any parent who used the park and stride location also collected a car sticker from the school.

Executive headteacher Georgina Mulhall said that the pupils approached Walk To School Week with real enthusiasm.

She explained: ‘Lots of children already walk to school anyway, but it is important to remind people about road safety.

‘Thank you to all of the parents and children who have made this week such a success.’

The school’s road safety co-ordinator, Sarah Bottriell, added: ‘As a school we are very active and a lot of our children already walk, scoot or cycle to school.

‘Taking part in the Walk to School scheme every year continues to encourage and motivate our children to remain active and healthy.

‘Every day more children join the walk to school.’

Walk To School Week is a national initiative – for more info visit livingstreets.org.uk.