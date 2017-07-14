Gosport schools prepare for joint charity event

CHILDREN from two schools are joining forces to raise money for charity.

The pupils from Elson Infant and Junior Schools in Gosport have been invited to leave their shoes on the desk at the end of the school day on Friday, July 21.

Their shoes will then be donated to a charity called Sal’s Shoes, which then gives shoes to children across the world who might not own a pair themselves.

Staff from Elson Infant and Junior Schools have worked closely with parents so that all students can take part.

The event will involve a total of 630 children between the ages of four and 11.