Gosport seafarer writes book on his time in Antarctica

A FORMER Royal Navy captain has written a book on the time he spent in Antarctica.

Captain Tom Woodfield, 83, spent 20 years supporting British scientists in the south pole.

Cpt Woodfield, who lives in Gosport, wrote his book Polar Mariner: Beyond the Limits in Antarctica as he felt nobody had written about the seafaring side.

In the book he describes how he had to fight against horrendous weather conditions – with winds hitting up to 120 knots – as well as reflecting on the scenery and wildlife that he used to see on a daily basis.

He said: ‘I absolutely loved fighting the ice and the weather.

‘Without the support we gave, no science would have taken place.

‘I was there for eight or nine months at a time and sometimes it could get down to -30C.’

Polar Mariner is published by Whittles Publishing and is available online and in bookshops.