Gosport service set to stay open despite a new scheme

AN ADULT day care service is set to continue despite the opening of a new community hub.

As reported by The News, Gosport Discovery Centre has become a community hub to serve the public by Hampshire County Council and will save them £200,000 per year.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage had had constituents expressing concerns with proposals to move Gosport Day Services into the Discovery Centre but the group’s future has been secured.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘This service is vital and I am encouraged that service users can continue to use this wonderful facility.’