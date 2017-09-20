Gosport Shedders’ Gang Show is a big hit

Members of a men’s social group who do a huge amount for charity put on their own variety show.

Gosport Men’s Shed meet at St Vincent College, where they use their skills to make all sorts of things – from toys, to stools for the Mary Rose Museum.

Les Mallon as Captain Hardy, left, and Barry Blandon as Admiral Lord Nelson, right

They recently put on their first variety show, at the college, which members had spent months rehearsing for.

Leslie Blackburn, from Gosport Men’s Shed, said: ‘It was an outstanding success and enjoyed by all.

‘It involved around 40 of the shed members in the cast, front of house and as stage hands. The average age of those involved was around 75. The theme for the evening was All At Sea and it started with the shed choir singing I Do Love to be by the Seaside followed by individual performances.

’The evening was compered by Keith Fossey, with Paul Philpott on piano. Stage hands Les Turnbull and Tony Brotherwood kept things running smoothly, while Doug Pierce was front of house.’

David Mummery pictured dressed as a lighthouse for a comedy sketch

Pete Hitchcock was on guitar, Brian Santy told stories and one-liners, while Jim Coleman, Harry Ansell, and Ray Potts did sketches.

David Mummery sang Wild Rover and Barry Blandon and Les Mullen regaled the audience with a sketch on Nelson and Hardy.

The evening was brought to a finale by the choir and audience singing Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

Leslie added: ‘We are very lucky that one of our shed members, Julian Rees, worked for a famous West End theatre company and his experience made putting the show together more professional.

The Gosport Men's Shed choir sing Rule Britannia at the Gosport Shed Gang Show

‘Thanks must go to James Fox, the technical manager, and Lee Hockaday of St Vincent College for their support. The evening was such a success that discussions are already underway for our the shed’s next production.’

The Shed Choir will be singing at the Alverstoke Michaelmas Fayre on September 30.

All pictures by Van Norris