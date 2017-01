MEMBERS of the Bridgemary Slimming World, in Gosport, have collected 326 Christmas selection packs which they donated to the Gosport and Fareham Family Centre.

The group did this to ensure children all had the opportunity to have some chocolate at Christmas.

Claire Jones, who runs the group who meet in St Matthew’s Church, said: ‘My group sessions are always buzzing and when we collected the selection packs up the atmosphere was incredible.’