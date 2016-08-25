Gosport student sits 31 exams and gains a C in Latin

THE GCSE period is a hectic time for any student given how thick and fast exams come.

But for 16-year-old Josh McCune, there was no time for panic attacks as he sat an incredible 31 exams and gained 18 GCSEs.

‘I had to do a lot of work at home on my own but I’ve always been quite a calm person. Josh McCune

Josh, from Lee-on-the-Solent, previously attended Boundary Oak School, in Fareham, where he studied Latin.

When he joined Bay House, it was his decision to carry on the GCSE, despite the school having nobody available to teach him the subject.

Josh gained a C in Latin thanks to extensive homework and an incredible amount of discipline.

He said: ‘I’ve always had a love for languages and Latin is one of them.

‘I had to do a lot of work at home on my own but I’ve always been quite a calm person.

‘I just thought that if it goes well, it goes well, and there’s nothing much I can do about it.

‘The teachers were really great helping me. They knew I was doing Latin so they were always asking if everything was going okay with it. Some of them did Latin at school so they understood how difficult it can be.’

Josh also gained A*s in French and drama and now intends to pursue a language-related career.

He said: ‘I’ve been intrigued by languages since I was three or four. I would now really like to go into something like linguistics.’