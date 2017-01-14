Gosport students learn about being seen in the dark

CHILDREN got the chance to learn about keeping themselves visible in the dark thanks to a fun-themed day.

Gomer Infant and Gomer Junior School, hosted a Be Bright, Be Safe day where pupils dressed up in bright colours, wearing hi-vis jackets, leg warmers and various other items. Georgina Mulhall, head of Gomer Juniors, said: ‘Be Bright, Be Seen days are good fun and provide the opportunity for children to learn the importance of being seen while walking or cycling in the dark.

‘As part of healthy schools we like our children to walk or cycle to school as often as possible.’