Gosport submarine plays a key part in the new Transformers movie

IT’S a science-fiction blockbuster of galactic proportions.

But eagle-eyed movie-lovers from Gosport might notice a familiar sight in Michael Bay’s latest movie, Transformers V: The Last Knight.

The town’s Cold War submarine HMS Alliance was used as a key location in the filming of the Hollywood action film, which hit cinemas yesterday.

As previously reported, movie royalty Sir Anthony Hopkins was joined by action star Mark Wahlberg to film the scene at Gosport’s Royal Navy Submarine Museum last year.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the area to catch a glimpse of the sci-fi smash during the three-day recording, meet the stars and pose for pictures with Transformers’ Bumblebee and Hotrod.

But the exact details of the visit to the Second World War-era submarine remained a closely-guarded secret.

Professor Dominic Tweddle, director general of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, said it was a brilliant experience but was hard for his team not to talk about.

‘Staff and volunteers were incredibly excited to be part of the filming but were sworn to secrecy,’ he explained.

The latest Transformers is the fifth and final instalment of the hit series.

It features all-out war between humans and Transformers – alien robots that can imitate different objects.

Alliance’s role in the movie is pivotal, with an action-packed scene featuring the outside and inside of the submarine.

But the boat isn’t the only landmark in the Gosport area set to hit the big screen this year – parts of the Daedalus airfield will also feature in Christopher Nolan’s new Second World War epic, Dunkirk.

The area’s new-found popularity with the movie world hasn’t gone unnoticed by the chairman of the economic development board at Gosport Borough Council, Councillor Stephen Philpott.

Cllr Philpott – who hasn’t seen any previous Transformers films – said: ‘The fact that two films are going to be released in the cinema in this country and probably worldwide in the next few days, both of which were shot on location in Gosport, is fantastic.

‘I can see Transformers fans wanting to visit the places where the latest film was recorded. That can’t be a bad thing.’

Dunkirk is out on July 21.