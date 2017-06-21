Gosport to join national armed forces celebration

AN OFFICIAL Armed Forces Day is to be held in Gosport on Saturday.

Taking place at the Crossley Royal Naval Community Resources Centre from 12-7pm, the event aims to provide free entertainment for local forces and emergency service families – as well as the general public.

Many people from the Gosport area have volunteered their services, such as local singers, dance crews and emergency services.

PO Daniel Tregarthen has served for 10 years, and is now an instructor at HMS Collingwood.

Having organised the event, he said: ‘The centre isn’t used for what it used to be used for, so this was an ideal opportunity. It has been brilliant to put this all together and the day should be a great success.’