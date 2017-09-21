Gosport toddler’s window fall ‘not suspicious’

A TODDLER’S fall from a flat window is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Hampshire police were investigating after a two-year-old girl fell from a building in Forton Road near its junction with Camden Street in Gosport.

The ambulance service initially said the incident on the afternoon of September 9 had left the girl with ‘serious’ injuries.

Police later said the injuries were non-life-threatening and that the child was recovering at home.