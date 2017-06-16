Gosport tower block residents told ‘daily checks’ carried out to keep homes safe

TOWER block residents have been told that their homes are safe – as daily fire checks are carried out.

Hyde Housing, which runs Harbour, Seaward, Garland, Hammond and Blake towers in Gosport, confirmed it ensures these structures are inspected daily.

‘In Gosport, we benefit from having our own dedicated estate services team who carry out daily checks of all five blocks,’ a statement from Hyde Housing said.

‘We work in direct partnership with Hampshire Fire and Rescue to periodically undertake joint property inspections with them.’

The news comes after Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones’ statement claiming that the city’s high-rise buildings are safe from fire hazards after Wednesday’s tragedy at Grenfell House in London, which has so far claimed 17 lives.

Leader of Gosport Borough council Mark Hook said that building systems used in London are different to that used on Gosport towers.

‘We can reassure and advise residents that the system we use is different to the screen style that was used at Grenfell,’ he said.

‘We use a system which is fixed against the structure that removes any risk (of fire).

‘All works are completed in strict accordance with manufacturers.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has contacted Gosport Borough Council and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to seek confirmation that residents are secure.

She wants to know that all council and non-council-owned properties will have a fire and safety inspection carried out in light of the London event.

‘I have contacted the local council and fire service to seek reassurance for both myself and other local residents that all possible measures have been taken to prevent a tragedy like this in our area,’ said Ms Dinenage.