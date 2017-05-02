Gosport tradesmen warned to lock their vans as thefts surge

A SPIKE in vehicle crimes has prompted a warning to tradesmen from police.

Officers in Gosport have issued the advice following a spate of crimes across the Elson area.

In recent weeks, thieves have targeted vehicles, stealing tools and equipment from unattended and secured vans.

PCSO Lara Druham-Dent, of Gosport police, is now offering these key tips to tradesmen to avoid falling foul of crooks:

n Park your vehicle in a secure area (in a garage or behind locked gates, if possible).

n If you can’t, park in a well-lit street in easy view of your own or neighbours’ houses.

n Where possible, remove valuable items from the vehicle overnight and store them in a secure place.

n Do not leave tools or equipment on view inside the vehicle.

n Consider fitting an appropriate alarm system, protecting the cabin and load areas.

n Make sure doors and windows are locked and consider having suitable deadlocks installed.

n When visiting businesses, try to park close to the entrance and preferably in the view of CCTV.

To report suspicious activity call 101. Those witnessing a theft should call 999.