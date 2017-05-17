Gosport youth groups welcome funding boost

THREE Gosport youth groups are celebrating getting a cash boost.

At the YOUdecide Decision Day at St Vincent College, young people voted on how to allocate £5,000 from a special fund.

Momentum Youth Club won £2,000, Gosport LGBT+ Youth Group won £2,217 and Panjazz International received £783.

The YOUdecide fund was set up by the Gosport Community Safety Partnership, which includes Gosport Borough Council, Hampshire Constabulary, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and local NHS organisations.

The funding has been designed with the aim of improving the lives of local young people, or to make their neighbourhoods much safer and better places for them to live.