Grants for primary school projects are up for grabs

PRIMARY schools are being invited to apply for grants from the Rotary Club of Gosport.

Over Christmas the club raised thousands of pounds through events such as the Santa sleigh tour.

Some has already been given to good causes in the area.

Now the money left over will be divided among schools at Gosport for small projects costing from £250 to £1,000.

Colin Davey, from the charity, said: ‘The residue of the Gosport Rotary Christmas and Santa sleigh tour collections, once the donations to the Gosport Basics Food Bank and the Harbour Cancer Support Centre have been completed, has been put aside to help the children of the borough.

‘This is something which I am sure Santa fully supports.

‘We are keen to hear from primary schools who serve Gosport borough residents.

‘We’d like to help small projects which are specifically designed to benefit the pupils.

‘The aim is to help or fund projects to the tune of about £500 each.’

If you would like an application to be considered send details to gjcollins@fsmail.net or by post to Gosport Rotary Club C/O 66 Fort Road, Gosport, PO12 2BT by February 21.

You will need to describe your project and the anticipated cost in less than 300 words.

