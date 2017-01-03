Grieving dad says life after Sabrina is ‘a bad dream’

A DEVASTATED widower has described the struggles he has faced during the past year without his late wife, saying it has been like ‘living in a bad dream.’

Sabrina Bellman, 26, tragically died on Boxing Day 2015 after the car she was travelling in with her husband, Dominic, daughter Elsie and Sabrina’s mother-in-law, Dawn, was involved in a collision near Bodmin, Cornwall.

Sabrina Bellman

The family were returning from a trip to the panto while on holiday when their Seat Ibiza collided with a Mini Cooper.

Sabrina died in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

Dominic says the last 12 months without Sabrina, from Gosport, has been tough for him.

He said: ‘The year has just been surreal. I still don’t feel like it has quite sunk in yet.

‘It still feels like I am living in a bad dream at times.

‘I tell people this is not like the films or the books – it is completely different.’

Dominic said that his daughter and mother are still undergoing treatment for the injuries they suffered in the collision and he has yet to return to work.

But the biggest struggle he has faced has been becoming a single parent looking after Elsie, aged four.

Dominic added: ‘After the initial grieving, and shock, I realised how much Sabrina did and how important she was as a mother.

‘I didn’t know how to dress my little girl or to do things like put her hair in a ponytail.’

The family have now spent their first Christmas without Sabrina.

Dominic says it was his wife’s favourite time of year and that it was a strange experience.

He said: ‘I was dreading Christmas. I was always the one who was a Scrooge at Christmas but Sabrina was the opposite.

‘She always made sure the tree was perfect. But we made sure we kept it how she used to have it.

‘Sabrina loved this time of year – last year she went crazy at Christmas.’

‘Elsie understands that her mum isn’t with us, but was still asking questions – she’s really grown up.

‘She was saying “if mummy was here, what would we get her for Christmas?”

‘Christmas just wasn’t the same. People were sad and I was trying to make up for it but it was just a sad day all around remembering her.’

n Daniel Charles Smith has been charged with causing death by dangerous, driving, as well as two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He will stand trial at Truro Crown Court on March 27.