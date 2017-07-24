Hampshire pupils throw a party for award-winning author

Have your say

CHILDREN staged a party for the winner of the 2017 Hampshire Picture Book Award.

Year one pupils from Peel Common Nursery and Infant School held the event to mark the award.

The event encourages children to read a shortlist of books, and pick their favourite to be the winner.

Youngsters got the chance to meet Sean Taylor, author of ‘Hoot Owl’. Headteacher Lesley Spicer said: ‘The pupils enjoyed hearing him read three of his books.’