Hapi days at new music festival in Gosport

Punters enjoy the atmosphere at the Hapi Festival at Walpole Park in Gosport where The Daniel Wakefield Band performed Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171100-08)
Families and music-lovers went to Walpole Park, in Gosport, to enjoy performances by Limehouse Lizzy, The Animals and Friends and Daniel Wakeford.

A number of tribute bands and bands from Gosport and the surrounding area also performed.

Friends party up a storm at Hapi Festival in Gosport Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171100-04)

The three day event was a success, despite the rain on the Sunday.

Organiser Jeremy Gaskin said: ‘Hopefully we can build on this and make it bigger next year.’

Pictures by Ian Hargreaves. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.

Gemma Mesquitta, centre, with family and freinds at the festival Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171100-02)

Music fans enjoy the atmosphere at the Hapi Festival Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171100-14)

Rated 'R' performing at the Hapi Festival Picture Keith Woodland (171015-0002)

