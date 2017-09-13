Hapi days at new music festival in Gosport

Have your say

Families and music-lovers went to Walpole Park, in Gosport, to enjoy performances by Limehouse Lizzy, The Animals and Friends and Daniel Wakeford.

A number of tribute bands and bands from Gosport and the surrounding area also performed.

Friends party up a storm at Hapi Festival in Gosport Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171100-04)

The three day event was a success, despite the rain on the Sunday.

Organiser Jeremy Gaskin said: ‘Hopefully we can build on this and make it bigger next year.’

Gemma Mesquitta, centre, with family and freinds at the festival Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171100-02)

Music fans enjoy the atmosphere at the Hapi Festival Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171100-14)