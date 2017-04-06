Hard-hitting song is big success for music project

A SONG created to warn young people of the dangers of legal highs has earned recognition for a charity.

Members of Motiv8 Gosport’s music project impressed judges of the Crimebeat Awards, which recognise young people who make a significant contribution to improving safety and reducing crime in their local communities, with the song Breathe.

They received a visit from Tom Floyd, the High Sheriff of Hampshire, who handed out highly commended certificates to the young people after they performed the song for him.

‘Crimebeat Awards are open to challengers from across the whole country and it gives me the greatest of pleasure to recognise the talent and enthusiasm of the young people of Gosport.

‘It was a really fun evening of music with lots of blossoming talent.’

Kirsty Robertson, Motiv8 Gosport’s services manager, said those involved in the music project have grown in confidence.

She added: ‘Their emotional wellbeing has developed, through the expression of song writing and in performing.

‘It has provided an opportunity for them to develop their communication and teamwork skills as well.

‘An evaluation was completed and 98 per cent said they had improved their confidence and 100 per cent said they had learnt a new skill.’

Because they have grown in confidence, the young people asked for more opportunities to run events in Gosport so Motiv8 staff supported them to apply for a Comic Relief grant to set up a social enterprise within the music project, called Motiv8 Events.

They will now support community groups to set up events and festivals.

At the end of the project they will organise their own festival.

There will be sessions on how to set up a social enterprise, marketing, promotion and finance.

