Heartless thugs vandalise Gosport school reading bus

HEARTLESS vandals have targeted a junior school bus twice in the space of two days.

Staff and students at Rowner Junior School in Tichborne Way, Gosport were distraught when they found that their reading bus had been broken into on Sunday night.

However, when the school discovered that the bus had been vandalised again on Monday night, people couldn’t believe it.

According to the school, the vandals smashed through the reading bus’ window.

Then they destroyed the board games that were left in there before emptying rubbish and polystyrene from bean bags all over the bus floor.

Headteacher Kerry Payne said that staff, students and parents had been affected.

She said: ‘I am really upset about what has happened.

‘We know that the thugs came back twice – once on the Sunday and again on Monday night.

‘It hasn’t been broken into for the contents of it – rather, just to cause damage and upset.’

The bus itself was opened back in February, using a £9,500 grant from the Ministry of Defence.

Since then, it has become the prized possession of the school.

Miss Payne added: ‘We pride ourselves at this school on being a part of the community.

‘What they are doing just is not fair.

‘Lots of young people come and play football in the school grounds and the like, and we have never had a problem with them – they are a lovely bunch.

‘The whole thing is just really disappointing.’

Miss Payne said the vandalism had had a major impact on the pupils.

She explained: ‘Some of our children are quite vulnerable, and so do parts of their learning in the bus itself.

‘They are all absolutely devastated by what has happened.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage was present when the bus was officially opened.

She said: ‘It is absolutely terrible – so many people worked hard to get this for the school.

‘For someone to do this is just heartbreaking and you have to wonder just what kind of person they are.’

The police have been contacted and are conducting an investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to get in touch on 101, quoting the crime number 894.

The school is also still looking for a heavy duty tow truck so that the bus can be moved to a safer location in the school grounds.

If anyone is able to assist the school with this, they can call the reception on 01329 280299.