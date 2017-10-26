Historic Gosport sites labelled as being at risk

HISTORIC sites that played a prominent role during the Second World War have been placed on a list of ‘at risk’ heritage sites.

Both Haslar Gunboat Yard and No2 Battery in Gosport have been added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register, which earmarks sites across the country that are at the most risk of falling into disrepair.

Haslar Gunboat Yard, Gosport. Picture: Historic England

No2 Battery in Stokes Bay Road was used for plane spotting during the Second World War and provided defence for the Canadian forces that sailed to Normandy on D-Day.

At the same time, Haslar Gunboat Yard served as part of HMS Hornet, before it was decommissioned in 1957.

By being put on the list, the sites are now more likely to receive grant aid to get them back on their feet.

Historic England planning director Andrew Brown said: ‘Going onto the register is quite bittersweet.

‘It flags up our concerns about the site – that the buildings have reached a tipping point.

‘But this means that the site owners get access to funding that they otherwise might not be able to get hold of.

The battery now falls in the site of the Gosport Diving Museum.

Museum director Kevin Casey says that to restore the building will cost around £2.1m.

He said: ‘The building isn’t in great condition – we can only use a third of it at the moment.

‘We want to restore this building to its former glory and improve the museum, rather than having it turned into flats like Fort Gilkicker.

‘Being on Historic England’s register should help us quite a lot with funding – but then again, we need an awful lot of funding.

‘But there’s a lot of history to sites like these and it would be a great shame if they were to stop being a part of the community.

‘We need to do this before it’s too late to save these sites.’

SITES AT RISK

Portsmouth:

Wymering Manor, Old Wymering Lane

Fort Southwick, Portsdown Hill Road

Horse Sand Fort, Solent

Fort Cumberland, Fort Cumberland Road

Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Road

Fareham:

Fort Fareham, Newgate Lane

Titchfield Abbey, Mill Street

Gosport:

Fort Elson, Military Road

Fort Gilkicker, Fort Road

No2 Battery, Stokes Bay Road

Haslar Gunboat Yard, Haslar Road

Havant:

St Faith’s Church, West Street