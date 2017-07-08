HMS Sultan hosts international engineers for WorldSkills bid

ENGINEERING apprentices from around the world have visited HMS Sultan in Gosport to prepare them for the upcoming WorldSkills Show in Abu Dhabi.

Engineers from Brazil, Finland and Saudi Arabia joined the UK’s entry at the Defence College of Technical Training’s Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School, to complete a number of test scenarios.

The apprenticeships will be the sole representatives from their industry at the WorldSkills finals in October.

The competition is the largest of its kind worldwide, with 51 specialisations and 77 nations represented.

Aircraftman Shayne Hadland achieved Silver in Aircraft Maintenance in 2015 and was awarded an MBE in the last New Year’s Honours.

He said: ‘I’ve been working in the industry for about four -and-a-half years now.

‘I always knew I wanted to do an apprenticeship and that I didn’t want to go to University.

‘I’ve always loved engineering, but I thought aircraft were something a bit different and I enjoy it a lot.

‘I’ve travelled lots and had lots of opportunities with WorldSkills.

This is my forth time at Sultan and the facilities are great.

‘There’s only two places in the UK we can practice the hand skills required and that’s Sultan and at Cosford.

‘It’s been good to work with the other competitors and we’ve all been getting along well.

Everyone wants to win at WorldSkills 2017, so it will be interesting to see how we all fare in October.’