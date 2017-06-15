HMS Sultan weekend promises to be a big hit

STAFF at HMS Sultan are gearing up for this year’s summer show.

Running on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, organisers are expecting thousands of people to be in attendance, with a whole host of attractions on display.

One such display is the Squibb Freestyle Stunt Team; starring three-time British Motorcycle Freestyle Champion Jamie Squibb, they will be performing at the show for the very first time.

Described by event organisers as featuring the biggest and best moves, the team uses portable ramps, allowing them to reach massive heights, all in the name of aerial acrobatics.

Other displays at the show include the Atkinson Action Horses – featuring four-legged stars from TV shows such as Poldark and Peaky Blinders – and the Rockwood Dog Display Team.

There is free parking at the event and dogs on leads are welcome.

Doors will be open from 10am to 6pm on both days – for more information, or to order tickets, go to hmssultan.ticketsrv.co.uk.