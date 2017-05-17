Hunt begins to find man who trashed slot machine in Gosport

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to in connection with a criminal damage probe at an adult gaming site.

An alleged attacker used a stool to cause £1,500 to a gambling machine at the Betfred store in High Street Gosport, on March 26.

Officers only released the CCTV image of the suspect yesterday afternoon.

In a statement online, a spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We want to speak to him after £1,500 of damage was caused to a gaming machine with a stool at Betfred in Gosport High Street on Sunday, March 26 just before 8pm.

‘If you know who he is please call 101 quoting 44170114295.’

Witnesses or those with information can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.