Improving literacy by inspiring people to read

A REVEREND will be reading a book a day to promote reading in Gosport.

The town’s MP Caroline Dinenage will be supporting Rev Sean Blackman in his campaign to encourage parents to read to their children, promote literacy in schools to develop children’s skills and nurture a lifelong love of books.

It is part of Project 365 and We Can Read – which helps adults with literacy skills.

Mr Blackman, from Brockhurst Baptist Church, Gosport, also hopes children and parents will get sponsorship for reading a number of books and raising money for preschools, primary schools and secondary schools.

He added: ‘One in 10 households in the UK does not have books.

‘The importance of reading is as vital today as it has ever been.

‘Reading makes us smarter and reduces stress.

‘It also increases vocabulary, improves relationships by enabling us to see other people’s points of views, boosts confidence and improves job opportunities.’

Mr Blackman’s previous projects include 30 Books in 30 Days and 100 Books in 100 Days.

Both were a success and raised more than £1,000.

The money enabled local schools to buy more books for their libraries to try to improve on the statistic that 17 per cent of 15-year-olds have not attained the minimum reading level.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘Sean has helped to capture the imagination of local school children and inspire them to open books and enjoy the value of reading.

‘We know that this is so important for improving educational attainment but also inspiring creativity, expanding children’s horizons and increasing their understanding of others’ experiences.’

For more information about Project 365 visit project365.org.uk.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column?

Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.