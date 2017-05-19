Influx of support after Gosport dog received a death thret

A GOSPORT resident has thanked locals for their support after he received a death threat towards his dog.

In a letter sent by a neighbour, Joseph Clark was told that his dog would be poisoned if it didn’t stop ‘constantly barking’.

People have been very supportive. Joseph Clark, owner

Following this, residents have flocked to his aid, offering advice and other help.

Joseph said: ‘I received one message where someone offered us £30 towards surveillance equipment.

‘We didn’t accept the offer but it was very touching to receive such kind words from another one of our neighbours.

‘People have been very supportive and have offered their generosity with helping to protect our pets.’

Joseph also explained that there are many dogs in the neighbourhood, and doesn’t understand why his dog has been specifically targeted.

He said: ‘Both of our neighbours have dogs which can be just as loud.

‘I really just don’t understand it.’

Other residents have been offering Mr Clark advice, after he posted a picture of the letter on social media.

The police are continuing with their investigation.