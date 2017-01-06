JAMES FOSTER: Thank you for your record donations

I HAVE been asked by Santa to say how much he enjoyed meeting all the boys and girls – and those not so young – during the 15 day Rotary Club Sleigh Tour of Gosport.

Santa was also able to find time to make a short appearance at the ASDA and Waitrose collections and a few pre-Christmas children’s parties to make friends with more youngsters and ensure he knew what they wanted for Christmas.

At one party at Funkidories, the children’s amusement centre, Santa enjoyed a few minutes off duty and some of you may have seen him joining some young friends on the slide.

The Rotary Club would like to thank the people of Gosport for their donations during the Christmas events when a record amount of £6,820 was collected.

The money will be spent on providing the Gosport Basics Food Bank with a large amount of groceries to help the needy during the coming months.

A donation will also go to help with the running of the Harbour Cancer Support Centre and will finance and run the Rotary Young Chef competition.

Youth Speaks competitions will also benefit, together with a number of grants to support projects being carried out at primary schools in Gosport.

Our club is always looking for new members who enjoy helping others, whether by being full time Rotarians or a Friend of Rotary to help us with our events.

Please call us on 07900 112189.