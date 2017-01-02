Kennel Club criticises new dog fouling proposals for Gosport

PROPOSALS to crack down on dog fouling have been criticised by the Kennel Club.

Gosport Borough Council is running a consultation into changing its dog control orders into a new public space protection order (PSPO), saying that would lessen the problem of dog mess.

The Kennel Club feels that an arbitrary maximum number of dogs a person can walk is an inappropriate approach to dog control Caroline Kisko, Kennel Club secretary

These proposals would restrict the number of dogs on most open land from six to four, that a person in charge of three or more dogs must have at least two on a lead and dogs would be excluded from sports pitches.

Under these rules, the council would be able to issue £100 fines to those who breach them, though this would reduce to £50 if paid in a week.

Caroline Kisko, Kennel Club secretary said: ‘The Kennel Club would not oppose certain proposals within the Gosport Borough Council PSPO consultation, however, some of the proposals do concern us.

‘We would prefer any order excluding dogs from sports pitches to only apply when the land is in use, as many pictures go unused for large portions of the year.

‘In terms of the maximum number of dogs that can be walked by a person at one time, the Kennel Club feels that an arbitrary maximum number of dogs a person can walk is an inappropriate approach to dog control that will often simply displace and intensify problems in other areas.

‘We would always recommend local authorities consult with organisations such as the Kennel Club before introducing restrictions that can affect dog walkers.’

The council’s consultation on the proposals is open until January 16 with a decision to be made by the community board on January 25.

Councillor Graham Burgess, chairman of the board said: ‘Dog fouling is the thing that we get the most complaints about at the council. We need to have measures in place to deal with it and these proposals will cover play areas not just sports fields.

‘We get teams complaining because even when they are not playing, when it comes to preparing the pitch for play, it is full of dog poo.’

Ms Kisko said: ‘The Kennel Club would strongly encourage users to respond and have their say.’

Click here to take part in the consultation.