LESLIE BLACKBURN: Gosport Men’s Shed are singing out loud

THE last weekend of September was a very busy one for members of Gosport Men’s Shed.

The shed choir were singing at the Alverstoke Michaelmas Fayre.

Performing in front of a large crowd at this popular local event, their repertoire went down very well with the audience joining in with the sea shanties and other popular songs.

They were under the direction of Lynne Dixon who has for the last eight months been bringing the choir together. The shed also had a bottle stall at the fayre, which was very popular.

In addition, the shed had its draw for their autumn hamper which was won by John Dee, of Peel Common, Gosport. He very generously re-gifted it to the shed for further fundraising.

There will now be a Christmas hamper draw with tickets going on sale soon.

Other prizes were won by local residents.

I would like to take this opportunity of thanking the people of Gosport and surrounding areas for their generous support for the Gosport Men’s Shed.

The Gosport Men’s Shed was set up in 2013 for retired men over the age of 55 to come and meet up with like -minded people.

The aim was to share life skills by getting involved with various projects or hobbies, or simply coming down and having a chat over a cup tea and biscuits.

We currently have 150 members and our membership is growing all the time.

Our home is at the north end of St Vincent College, Gosport. To contact us, call between our opening hours of 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday, on 07852 452664.

Alternatively, e-mail gosportshed@gmail.com.