Lions are looking for some new members

A GROUP of fundraisers are on the hunt for some new members.

Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Lions Club has commenced its Lions International centenary celebrations, and would like to find some new people to lend a hand at upcoming fundraising events.

At the club’s summer barbecue, president David Andrews said that new blood would be welcomed as fundraising continues.

David said: ‘We have had some real fun lately and now the work begins with our stalls at the Marvels and Meltdowns Show, Stubbington Fayre and the Alverstoke Michaelmas Fayre.

‘Dare I say it, we will also have a busy schedule when Santa has promised to join us for the run-up to Christmas, so a few new members to help set up the stalls and help out at events would be greatly appreciated.’

If you would like to join the Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Lions Club, you can contact the club on 0845 333 9877 or email gosport@lions105d.org.uk.