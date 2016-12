A HEROIN user has been handed a community order.

Plumber Nathan Morby, 29, of Richard Grove, Gosport, was stopped by police in West Street, Fareham, on August 29.

Portsmouth magistrates heard nine wraps of heroin worth £90 in total were found in his sock.

Morby has six previous offences, with two for possessing drugs and one burglary.

Morby, who is under a rehabilitation order, admitted possession of class A drugs. He must pay £170 costs.