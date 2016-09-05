Manchester United mad boy from Gosport meets his idols

A BRAVE child who’s suffering from cancer has had his greatest dream come true.

Nine-year-old Evan Parry is Manchester United mad and got the opportunity to meet the stars of the football team and was given a personal tour of Old Trafford.

And Evan, from Gosport, was paid a visit by ex-Pompey boss Harry Redknapp in hospital.

He was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia four-and-a-half years ago but won the fight following a successful bone marrow transplant.

But the cancer has returned, which has required more chemotherapy and, if that does not work, Evan may need to go abroad for treatment.

Despite having already gone through so much, Evan, who attends Elson Juniors, has remained in high spirits.

Harry Redknapp organised a trip for him to meet the Red Devils stars in their opening match of the season away at Bournemouth.

His mum Kate said: ‘Harry was absolutely brilliant with Evan. He couldn’t have done anymore for us and told us lots of stories about football in the hospital.

‘We were so grateful of him getting us all sorted at Bournemouth and it was amazing. Evan got to meet Zlatan Ibrahimovic, legend Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney signed his shirt for him. Every single player was great with him.’

Manchester United then organised for Evan and his family to be given a private tour of Old Trafford and their Carrington training ground.

Evan became one of their first fans to meet Paul Pogba shortly after he became the world’s most expensive footballer. Kate said: ‘The lady who was with us, came down the stairs with Paul Pogba and Evan’s face dropped. He idolises him and was absolutely over the moon.

‘Evan is football mad and is Man United’s biggest fan. He’s going to be in hospital for a long time so it was a great thing before he went in.’

Kate and her husband Jon are now looking to raise funds for Evan if he does need treatment abroad.

Their family and friends have rallied together and are hosting a charity boxing event on Sunday, November 13 called Box For Evan.

Kate said: ‘Our friends have been great coming together to help us out and we have got a lot of things planned to raise money in case.’

For more information, visit Evan’s Facebook page called Fundraising For A Prince.