More than £13m to be spent on Gosport hospital deaths investigation

More than £13 million could be spent on an inquiry into the deaths of dozens of elderly patients at a Gosport hospital.

The Department of Health has allocated £5 million of additional funding to the budget of the Gosport Independent Panel for 2017-18, the BBC has reported.

The inquiry was launched in 2014 into the deaths of a number of elderly patients at Gosport War Memorial Hospital between 1988 and 2000.

The investigation, led by the former bishop of Liverpool the Rt Rev James Jones - who previously chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel into the disaster - was due to conclude in December 2017.

But in November the government announced work is not expected to finish until the spring of 2018.

A review of the deaths in 2013 found patients had been prescribed a higher than normal number of opiates.

About £8 million of government funding has been allocated to the inquiry since it began.