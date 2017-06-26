More than 80 bottles abandoned in Gosport street

Search

EIGHTY old drinks bottles were left abandoned in a Gosport street.

The bottles were found in Mantle Close by a resident who lives in a nearby road.

She reported it to Environmental Health, who dispatched Gosport Streetscene to deal with the issue.

The bottles in question were all out-of-date Suncrest Aloe – a low calorie, aloe vera-based drink.

It is not known where the bottles originally came from.

A spokeswoman from Streetscene explained that although the job itself was fairly routine for the team, it was rather peculiar to see that many bottles abandoned in one place.

She said: ‘Our officers attended at 1.45pm and found around 80 out-of-date bottles of drink.

‘Our officers conducted door-to-door interviews in the area, but were unable to gather information that would support further action.

‘The bottles were then collected by our contractors at 3pm.’

