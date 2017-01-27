MP shows commitment to Holocaust remembrance

Caroline Dinenage, who represents Gosport, has pledged her commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day, which is today, by signing the Book of Commitment.

The Holocaust Educational Trust created the book to honour those who were killed during the Holocaust.

The public can also pay tribute to the survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people about the horrific events that took place.

Today marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, was liberated. The largest mass murder of human beings in history took place on the site.

This year’s Holocaust Memorial Day theme is how can life go on?

After signing the Book of Commitment, Ms Dinenage said: ‘A few years ago I was invited to take a group of students from Gosport on a visit to Auschwitz.

‘The experience of seeing the former death camp has never left me, that’s why I see Holocaust Memorial Day as an important opportunity to reflect on those tragic events.

‘As the Holocaust moves from living history, to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.’

Many commemorative events will be taking place at schools, faith groups and community organisations across the area.

The commemorations are a reminder of victims who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

Karen Pollock MBE, is chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust.

She said: ‘Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance.

‘We are very grateful to Caroline Dinenage for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging anti-Semitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.’

For more information, visit hmd.org.uk.