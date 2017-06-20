MP throws some shapes at dance group

I AM really excited about being the new ambassador for Dance for Fun.

I recently went into town to visit our MP, Caroline Dinenage, and invited her along to visit our group.

There was a buzz of excitement when I told the group Caroline was coming to visit us.

A lot of the members have met her before and they all love her.

Our new dance group has been running a few weeks now and the members who come enjoy dancing to some fun songs.

We have songs from Steps, and even some old favourites like Rock Around the Clock and The Macarena

Being true to her word, Caroline arrived and chatted to our members and carers at the group.

We were all absolutely thrilled to see her.

When our group first started she sent us a letter congratulating us on our work encouraging people with disabilities to enjoy their favourite songs.

We are pleased she could come and see the group in action.

We hope to see you all at one of our sessions.

n Sing for Fun sessions are Thursday 1pm until 2.15pm at the Scout Hut in Green Lane, Rowner

Dance for Fun is Thursday 6pm until 8.30pm and Friday 1pm until 2.30pm

The sessions are for people with learning disabilities and physical disabilities and memory loss.

But they are also open to everyone who likes to sing and dance for fun.

For more information about the groups call Phil Caudery on 07811 140188.