MP welcomes blood inquiry

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed the government’s decision to hold a full inquiry into the contaminated blood tragedy in the 1970s and 1980s.

Thousands of NHS patients were given blood from abroad which was infected with hepatitis C and HIV and at least 2,400 people are believed to have lost their lives as a result of receiving contaminated blood products.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘I’m delighted that the government has announced a full inquiry which recognises the need to get to the bottom of this appalling injustice.’

She added: ‘For the past seven years I have been campaigning in parliament on behalf of a number of my constituents who have been personally affected by this tragedy which has caused unthinkable suffering up and down the country.

‘They have worked tirelessly to ensure that the full scale of this scandal is properly investigated and I am glad that a full inquiry will now provide the answers they need.’

Victims and their families have received more than £390m in financial support since the tragedy and they will be consulted in order to determine the most appropriate form for the inquiry to take.