Murder arrests after injured Gosport baby dies in hospital

DETECTIVES have arrested two people on suspicion of murder after a three-week old baby died.

The infant had been rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on March 21 from a property in Forton Road, Gosport.

Police confirmed the baby boy died at hospital on March 28.

A post-mortem has been carried out and police are waiting for the cause of death to be established.

Now a 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have been released from custody but are still being investigated, police said.

The pair had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder prior to the infant’s death.

Hampshire police have now asked anyone with information about the child’s death to come forward.

A police spokesman said: ‘The baby was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, March 21, but sadly died on Tuesday March, 28.

‘A post-mortem examination has been carried out and we are awaiting the cause of death to be established.

‘If anyone has information that could help us with our investigation, they should call 101 quoting 44170098794.’

A spokesman previously said specialist police were carrying out enquiries at an address in Forton Road ‘as part of an investigation into how the infant was injured’.