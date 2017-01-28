National hotel chain set to give Gosport a boost

A NATIONAL franchise looks set to be announced as the owner of a £5m hotel that will ‘change the look of a high street’.

As reported by The News, a planning application was submitted to Gosport Borough Council last summer to convert a residential block into a 54-bed hotel.

At a council regulatory board meeting, all board members voted in favour of granting the hotel planning permission.

Peter Lawson, who gave a deputation at the meeting on behalf of design company Turley, said Travelodge bosses had met to approve the deal on the morning of the meeting.

The company has yet to officially confirm the news, but Travelodge spokeswoman ​Shakila Ahmed said: ‘Gosport is a target location for us, as there is a desperate need for good quality and great value accommodation by business and leisure travellers visiting the area.

‘We are currently actively seeking an appropriate development opportunity in the town.’

All members of the regulatory board were satisfied that a recognised business looks likely to come into the area.

Councillor Tony Jessop, chairman of the board, said it was further proof that Gosport was thriving.

Cllr John Beavis added that he was pleased it was a big name chain another much-needed hotel.

As reported by The News, the Premier Inn in Holbrook is undergoing an extension to increase its number of bedrooms from 63 to 99.

Cllr Mark Hook, leader of the council, believed it will give the High Street a shot in the arm.

He said: ‘It is a great investment in the town and it shows confidence that a national company is moving into Gosport.

‘It will improve the look and feel of the town and will help the local economy.’

The hotel will pay £50,000 per year in business rates to the borough council.

It will also create 24 new jobs, with half of those having to go to people who are not in education, employment or training at the moment.