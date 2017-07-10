Neighbourhood drop-ins set for sea defence plans

THOSE living by the coast can have their say on plans to protect hundreds of homes from flooding.

Gosport residents will get the chance to share their opinions on proposed sea defence schemes.

Residents can see and comment on proposed schemes for Forton, Alverstoke and Seafield at the following neighbourhood drop-in exhibitions:

n Alverstoke – July 17, 1pm–6.30pm, at the Scout Activities Centre, Clayhall Road.

n Seafield – July 20, 1pm–6.30pm, at the Discovery Centre, Gosport High Street.

n Forton – July 25, 1pm–6.30pm, at St Vincent College, Mill Lane.

The proposals were drawn up using £320,000 from the Environment Agency.

More funding would be needed to constuct the schemes, which could cost £2.4m.

Councillor Graham Burgess, chairman of the council’s community board, said: ‘Protecting ourselves from the risk of flooding is one of the most important tasks we have to think about.’