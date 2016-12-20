New Millngate development at Brockhurst Gate in Gosport could affect traffic, say councillors

EARLY concerns have been raised over a multimillion-pound retail development on a former military site.

As reported by The News, developer Millngate has revealed a plan to build a development on Brockhurst Gate, in Gosport, opposite the leisure centre, which would include an M&S Food Hall, Lidl and McDonald’s.

There are also plans for a football pitch.

Councillor Patrick Bergin, who represents Rowner and Holbrook, has had several local residents get in touch with him, although says it is still early days as a planning permission has yet to be submitted.

He says traffic along the A32 has been one of the key topics that has come up, as well as fears that the proposed football pitch could also become a site for housing later.

He said: ‘The big question people have asked me about is the football pitches. Developers will need to put sinkholes and other things to make the ground suitable to build on.

‘We don’t have all that many football pitches in Gosport and it will be good, but developers often change their minds down the line.

‘There will have to be a traffic impact assessment carried out as the A32 is bad at the best of times.’

Cllr Mark Hook, leader of Gosport Borough Council, also noted that it could have an impact on the town centre.

Cllr Hook said: ‘There are already complaints that the town centre is not used enough and, if we encourage people to shop out of it, what will effect will it have?

‘We need to make sure that the shops proposed are the ones that will come in and it is M&S Food and Lidl.

A Millngate spokesman said: ‘The new football pitches will remain in private ownership but with greatly increased public access.

‘It will employ a groundsman and manager and ensure that it does not detract from our investment in the adjoining retail and restaurant development. The vast majority of vehicles visiting will already be on the local road network and a full traffic assessment will be submitted.

‘The proposed new traffic light-controlled junction into Brockhurst Gate on Heritage Way has been subject to an independent road safety audit. So we are happy that the traffic impact will be minimal.’