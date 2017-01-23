Nominate people who go the extra mile

THE search is on for unsung heroes who deserve recognition by the community.

Gosport Borough Council is looking for nominations for its Citizen of the Year and Youth awards.

Citizen of the Year is given to someone who goes the extra mile for others while the Youth Award goes to someone 18 or under who stands out for their courage and caring attitude.

Council leader Mark Hook said: ‘We’re asking residents to nominate someone who has made a real difference.’

For a nomination form and more details, search ‘citizen of the year’ at gosport.gov.uk.

The closing date is March 31.