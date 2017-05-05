Now’s your chance to see inside the church

OUR church certainly knows how to party!

Tomorrow, St Mary the Virgin Church in Rowner is laying on food and attractions to welcome you all.

When we have guests in our own homes, we check that there is something for them to do – so our church puts on attractions and stalls.

When people come round for a meal, we make sure that there is enough variety of good, healthy food for them to eat – our church refreshments are famous.

When we invite people around, we make sure that the guests will make friends with each other by the time they have left – well, people certainly leave our church having make new friends!

The party is our annual May Fayre, which starts tomorrow at 11am.

It is held in the church and grounds at 174 Rowner Lane, Rowner, and includes competitions and draws, so someone will leave £100 richer!

Why do we spend months arranging all this?

There are two reasons. First of all, we want to invite the community to come and visit the church.

Secondly, we need to raise lots of money to keep the church open during the year.

Many people will have passed our church during the day and night and maybe wondered what it was like inside – now’s your chance to come and see.

It is open every day, but sometimes people need something special to get them to come. All are welcome.

Most people probably don’t appreciate that it costs money to keep the church open every day for the wider community.

We do some minor fundraising during the year, but the May Fayre and the Christmas Fayre are the two big events of the year for us.

We hope that you will want to come and share the fun of the day, with many activities for all ages, stalls selling lots of things and refreshments to whet your appetite.

Come and be part of the fun.