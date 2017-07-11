Organiser thanks volunteers after Lee beach clean success

BEACH cleans in Lee-on-Solent have become increasingly easy for volunteers.

That is the message from Graham Smith, who has been regularly organising beach cleans in the area.

The most recent beach clean, which took place on Saturday, July 8, showed that it has become a much tidier place.

Graham explained: ‘We had around 20 people turn up to the beach clean, including Cllr Beavis and Cllr Bateman.

‘The day was a huge success as ever – but there wasn’t quite as much to do as there has been in the past.’

Graham attributes this change to people in Lee-on-Solent taking more pride in clearing up after themselves.

He explained: ‘I think that over the past few years, more people have been tidying their own rubbish away.

‘You really can see a massive difference – the seafront looks much prettier as a result.

‘It is a great trend to see in the area.’