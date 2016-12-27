Paedophile given 10-year jail sentence for sexually abusing child as teenager

A PAEDOPHILE who abused a child when she was just six years old has been jailed for 10 years.

Peter Foulsham was sentenced in Portsmouth Crown Court after he was found guilty by a jury on seven counts relating to historic sexual offences when he was a teenager in the 70s and as an adult in the 80s.

The 55-year-old abused his victim from when she was aged six until the age of 12, which is when he is said to have raped her.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said in a personal statement read out to court: ‘The abuse has destroyed my confidence.

‘I feel as if I had said that something was going on when I was growing up, then it would have stopped.

‘It’s a horrible feeling and it feels like my fault as I struggle to get close to anyone now.

‘The memories of it are in my head every day and I feel embarrassed just talking about it.

‘I would have loved to have had a childhood without this abuse.’

Thomas Horder, defending dad-of-three Foulsham, said: ‘It has been a real shock to his family and friends.

‘Everyone who knows him was very shocked to find out about this.’

The abuse happened while Foulsham was looking after the girl when he was in a ‘position of authority’.

Judge Ian Pearson said during the sentencing: ‘You betrayed people’s trust during these offences and these actions continued for a number of years.

‘It has clearly had a traumatic effect on your victim and it has blighted your life.’

Detective Constable Hannah Waterman, who investigated the crimes, said: ‘I’m pleased that the custodial sentence and orders imposed on the defendant reflect the offences he committed.

‘This was a case involving offences against a child that took place in excess of 30 years ago.’

She praised the victim for coming forward about the abuse adding: ‘I would like to praise the bravery of the victim in coming to the police and in attending court to give evidence about a very traumatic time in her life.’

Foulsham, of Marlin Close, Gosport, was sentenced for four counts of sexual assault, two counts of indecency with a child and one count of rape.

He was found guilty of all counts by a jury on October 6 after pleading not guilty.