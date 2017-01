A SCHOOL has launched a storytime session for parents to bring their children to.

Bridgemary School, in Wych Lane, Gosport, allows little ones to hear stories such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar and The Enormous Crocodile, as well as combining them with interactive, fun activities.

Hosted by school librarian Tracey Sweetenham, parents, grandparents and child minders are welcome to attend.

Sessions take place on Friday mornings between 10.30am and 11.30am in Bridgemary’s library.